ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two 17-year-old boys -- including an uncle -- have been charged in the shooting death of Justin Machado, the teen found dead in an Orange County home in January.

2 teens charged in slaying of Freedom High junior Justin Machado

1 of the 2 teens is Machado's uncle, detectives say

Machado's uncle faces charges of manslaughter with a firearm, destruction of evidence and lying to a law enforcement officer. The other teen is charged with destruction of evidence and lying.

Because they are minors, both charged teens are not being identified in accordance with our station's crime guidelines .

Machado, 17, was killed Jan. 9 and found by a relative at a Lynchburg Court home, in the Hunter's Creek neighborhood. The Freedom High School honor student's death was ruled a homicide a few days later. He had no prior criminal record, deputies said.