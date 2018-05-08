It’s official: "Bill & Ted" are coming back.

3rd installment of 'Bill & Ted" franchise in the works

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter set to reprise their roles

Reeves shared a few details last year on 'Graham Norton'

A third installment called "Bill & Ted Face The Music" is now in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter , which was the first to report the news.

The announcement comes almost 27 years after the release of the second film, "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey."

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, stars of the cult favorite, are set to reprise their roles.

The creators of the franchise, Chris Matheson ("Imagine That") and Ed Solomon ("Men in Black") have written a script, and Dean Parisot ("Galaxy Quest") is set to direct.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said in a statement. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team."

The new movie will find the duo as middle-aged dads who are long past their time-traveling days. Seeking inspiration to write the greatest song of time, Bill and Ted break out the time machine with their teenage daughters in tow.

Reeves shared a few details about the idea for "Bill & Ted 3" last year during an interview on BBC's "The Graham Norton Show."

A released date has not been announced.