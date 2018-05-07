VOLUSIA COUNTY -- The woman accused of driving a van with her kids inside into the ocean at Daytona Beach was denied unsupervised visits with her kids by a judge Monday.

Wilkerson's public defender waived her attendance in court Monday.

But her attorney argued Wilkerson should be able to have unsupervised weekend trips with her children and husband only.

"Obviously what I'm trying to do is incrementally loosen the restraints so that we can show a track record of her doing well and eventually having her return to being a mother," Assistant Public Defender Jay Crocker said.

In 2014, Ebony Wilkerson pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the allegations that she drove her van, with her children inside, into the Atlantic Ocean.

Lifeguards and bystanders pulled Wilkerson's three children out of the van after Wilkerson, who was pregnant at the time, walked away as the vehicle began to submerge.

Three children were placed in state care; the fourth, who was born while Wilkerson was in jail, was turned over to the child's father.

In 2017, she was allowed to move out of a state psychiatric hospital and into transitional housing in Polk County. Last November, she was granted supervised visits away with the children with an employee from her transitional housing in tow.

A Volusia County judge cited previous allegations of abuse by Wilkerson's husband were documented as part of her insanity plea when the incident happened in 2014.

Spectrum News 13 Reporter Brittany Jones contributed to this story.