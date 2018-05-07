GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Florida has apologized after several black graduates were forcibly moved across the stage during a graduation ceremony Saturday.

University of Florida apologizes after grads forcibly moved

Mostly black students were rushed off stage on Saturday

Videos of the incident were shared online

Videos posted online show an unidentified school official grabbing students and pushing them.

The students who were singled out were “strolling,” a tradition among black fraternities and sororities and includes a celebratory-type dance.

University of Florida president W. Kent Fuchs issued an apology after the videos went viral.

“During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage,” Fuchs said in a statement. “I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved.”



Fuchs also said that the practice has been halted for future ceremonies.

In a tweet, the university said it “regrets that any celebration of the day may have been diminished by those monitoring a graduation ceremony.”