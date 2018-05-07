ORLANDO, Fla. -- If you have a fat wallet, you could be among the 37 families living ultra-luxuriously in one year.

Unicorp breaks ground on Ritz-Carlton residences

37 luxury homes will be built by May 2019

"Cheapest" home will cost $1.9 million

OK, wait. Let's be real. If someone can afford a $2.2 million pad on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Lakes, then this is likely their fourth or fifth home. But we can dream big, people!

Spectrum News 13 was there as Unicorp National Developments, LLC and the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes ceremoniously lifted dirt to kick off construction of the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Unicorp president Chuck Whittall tells us that two 3,000 square-foot floor plans are available, each with 3-4 bedrooms. As for the amenities, we're talking about individual fire pits, top-of-the-line appliances, private owners-only clubhouse access, and resort amenities, like a full-service spa, an 18-hole Greg Norman Signature Golf Course, 11 restaurants and bars, children’s activities, an array of water sports activities, hiking and nature trails and more.

Whittalll says five residences are under contract and seven are in negotiations.

The "cheapest" home is $1.9 million. The ones with the biggest bragging rights go for $2.4 million.

Construction should wrap up by May 2019.