PORT Canaveral, Fla. -- The Norwegian Sun is expected to arrive early Monday morning at the newly remolded Cruise Terminal 10 in Port Canaveral. It is the first cruise to Cuba from Port Canaveral sails off Monday.

Norwegian Sun can hold more than 2,000 passengers

Travel to Cuba was made possible in 2015

This is a history-making event for multiple reasons. It is the first time ever that a cruise ship will be sailing from the port to Cuba.

Traveling to the Caribbean island became possible in 2015 after then-President Barack Obama announced the U.S. would normalize diplomatic relations with Cuba in what is now known as the "Cuba Thaw."

That move ended a 54-year stretch of isolation and hostility between the two countries.

Last year, the Trump administration made a slight change to who can travel to the island. Individuals can no longer plan their own trips. It must be part of educational trip as part of a group.

However, even with the change, tourism travel to the island has skyrocketed.

The first cruise ship to sail to Cuba since the "Cuban thaw" was the Adonia in 2016, carrying 700 passengers to Havana.

The cruise ship that is arriving Monday morning can carry twice as many passengers. The Norwegian Sun holds close to 2,000 people.

The ship was home-ported here at Port Canaveral for two years and it will be the first home-ported ship to sail from Port Canaveral to Havana.

The Norwegian Sun will leave the port around 4 p.m. Monday for a four-night trip to Key West and an overnight stay in Havana.