ORLANDO, Fla. -- One person was killed after two police officers opened fire at an Orlando shopping center Monday afternoon.
- 1 shot dead after 2 Orlando Police officers open fire
- Shooting happened at Colonial Plaza shopping center
- 3 taken into custody; another scene at Dickson Azalea Park
Two women and one man were also taken into custody in the officer-involved shooting at the Colonial Plaza shopping center on East Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue.
At a news conference, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said he didn't know what led up to the shooting. Mina said the officers were "in fear for their lives" when they opened fire. Two women and a man have been taken into custody, but it's not yet clear what their role was, Mina said.
Police officers cordoned off a second area of investigation, according to Spectrum News 13 anchor Tammie Fields. The second possible scene was near Dickson Azalea Park at Rosearden Drive and Washington Street.
The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, Mina said.
