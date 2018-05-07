ORLANDO, Fla. -- One person was killed after two police officers opened fire at an Orlando shopping center Monday afternoon.

1 shot dead after 2 Orlando Police officers open fire

Shooting happened at Colonial Plaza shopping center

3 taken into custody; another scene at Dickson Azalea Park

Two women and one man were also taken into custody in the officer-involved shooting at the Colonial Plaza shopping center on East Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue.

At a news conference, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said he didn't know what led up to the shooting. Mina said the officers were "in fear for their lives" when they opened fire. Two women and a man have been taken into custody, but it's not yet clear what their role was, Mina said.

Police officers cordoned off a second area of investigation, according to Spectrum News 13 anchor Tammie Fields. The second possible scene was near Dickson Azalea Park at Rosearden Drive and Washington Street.

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, Mina said.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina briefs the media about an officer involved shooting that occurred at Colonial Plaza. pic.twitter.com/1xSteC6pIz — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018

Active scene in the milk district of @citybeautiful We are awaiting details from @OrlandoPolice but at least one person is cuffed over at Colonial Plaza. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rQ4cuiSiDa — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 7, 2018

MEDIA: In reference to the police activity in the 2600 block of E Colonial Dr, staging for information will be in the parking lot of the Plaza Live At 425 N Bumby Av. PIOs will update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/1eZIbijGhM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018

#Breaking: Just confirmed this large @OrlandoPolice presence near #Rosearden Dr & Washington Street has something to do wt a police involved shooting @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/tzFj9auuj4 — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) May 7, 2018

#Breaking: I can't get any closer but was told to be careful because two suspects may still be on the loose - possible females @MyNews13 helicopter above my head now @OrlandoPolice this is near #DicksonAzaleaPark pic.twitter.com/NUfMulstVK — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) May 7, 2018