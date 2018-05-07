LAKE PLACID, Fla -- Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Gentry remains in critical condition after being shot Sunday evening in Lake Placid.

Highlands County deputy shot

Deputy William Gentry remains in critical condition

Joseph Edward Ables, 69, arrested in the shooting

Deputy Gentry was responding to a neighbor dispute involving a cat that allegedly had been shot.

After speaking with the complainant, Deputy Gentry went to 234 Baltimore Way to speak to the neighbor who was suspected of shooting the cat.

Deputy Gentry made contact with 69-year-old Joseph Edward Ables at his front door just before 8 p.m.

That's when Ables shot Deputy Gentry, officials said.

Deputy Gentry was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

“William is an experienced law enforcement officer and serves as one of our Field Training Deputies,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “His brother is one of our detectives. This is an unimaginable tragedy for our agency. Our prayers are with Deputy Gentry and his family and we ask that your prayers be with them, also.”

Ables, who is a convicted felon with a history of violence towards law enforcement, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Highlands County Jail.

Ables has been charged with attempted first degree murder without premeditation. Other charges include: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

Deputy Gentry, 40, has nine years and four months of service with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have spoken with (Sheriff) Blackman on the deputy shot tonight and offered all state resources,” Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement on Twitter. “Hurting a LEO is pure evil and we won’t stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO and all the brave LEOs who go above and beyond every day to keep us safe.”

Anyone who has any information that may b e useful to the investigation, please email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or call 863-402-7250.