LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- A Highlands County deputy was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was responding to a dispute between neighbors on Baltimore Way in Lake Placid.

He was shot shortly after making contact with a resident, according to authorities.

A few minutes later, just before 8 p.m., a call came in that a deputy had been shot.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 69-year-old man at the scene was taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.