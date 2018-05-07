MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health is warning Marion County residents that an unvaccinated emu has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

Emu in Marion Co. tests positive for EEE

According to Department of Health officials, this is the third case of EEE in the county so far in 2018 -- the first two cases involved horses.

The department says EEE is 80 to 90 percent fatal in emus and horses, while there’s a 30 to 45 percent fatality rate among people.

The virus is mosquito-borne and cycle between mosquitos and birds in swampy, freshwater areas, says officials. It can infect mammals, reptiles, birds and amphibians.

Health officials in a press release are urging residents to drain standing water, cover skin with repellant and clothing, and to cover doors and windows with screens.