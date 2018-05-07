WEDGEFIELD, Fla. -- Neighbors in one East Orange County community are raising concerns as the Florida Public Service Commission considers a request from their private water utility to raise rates.

Wedgefield neighborhood raise concern about water utility

Pluris wants to increase its rates up to 13.8 percent

PSC commissioners expected to revisit issue w/ Pluris May 8

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. We are already paying over double what a normal water bill should be and you’re going to raise it over 13 percent?” said Kelly Taylor. “That’s a lot of money and that shouldn’t be the case. Not for something that’s an inferior product.”



Six years ago, Taylor and her family moved to the Wedgefield neighborhood, located off State Road 520. Taylor described the neighborhood as quiet -- a great place to raise her young daughter.

But Taylor's only problem, she said, is with the water, joining a chorus of neighbors who complain about water quality issues and costly bills from their private water provider Pluris.

“We sodded the grass and used the water to water it three times a week," she explained. "We get a water bill for over $300.”

While most of her monthly bills total around $120, Taylor said that clothes have been ruined, bleached by over-chlorinated water, and glasses marked by water spots.

“We had people out testing the water. They told it was some of the hardest water they’d ever seen," she said, adding that the family's water softener is a necessity. “If we didn’t have this, it would definitely be unusable water.”

Those issues took center stage as Pluris asked the Florida Public Service Commission, or PSC, for a 13.8 percent rate hike for water and 6 percent increase for wastewater.

Pluris files for rate increase

The utility filed for the increase on July 28, 2017, citing costs associated with four projects: installation of meters and water softening equipment, construction of a maintenance building and replacement of a wastewater main.



“I’m proud of our operations in Florida," said Maurice Gallarda, Pluris's President, during the April 20 hearing in Tallahassee.

Gallarda, a professional engineer, told PSC Commissioners that when Pluris acquired utility in 2010, they were "naive" with regards to water quality issues in the region, such as elevated levels of nitrogen and nitrates.

"The aquifer isn't known to be the greatest quality of water in the Central Florida region," Gallarda said. "We knew we had to address water quality. Over time and recently, as of this last year, we brought in commercial-grade water softeners. I'm convinced we're delivering soft water.

Gallarda said that the company meets FDEP and EPA primary and secondary treatments, touting their recent win for best tasting water in a regional taste test competition.

But commissioners pushed back, pressing Gallarda to address complaints.

Customer comments

According to the PSC, they received 70 customer comments leading up to the April 20 meeting, some of which protested the proposed rate increase. One letter lamented customers have received "none of the benefits."

“We have been receiving a lot of customer letters, emails regarding quality," said Commissioner Julie Brown. “As a commissioner, sitting back here and getting complaints from your customers, there’s only so much we can do.”

The Office of Public Counsel filed a letter expressing concern with the utilities’ filing, arguing at the meeting that a different rate of return was used to calculate costs.

Then the Florida PSC tabled the discussion, with staff filing a written recommendation. PSC Commissioners are expected to revisit the issue Tuesday, May 8 during a meeting.

“We shouldn’t have to pay extra to have a decent quality of water," said Taylor. “I’m hoping that either they fix the water and do it at their own expense, or be taken over by the county.”

Orange County confirmed they are in procurement to hire an acquisition consultant to approach Pluris and see if they want to sell. In the past, the private utility company has said that they are not for sale.

The county also commented that it’s too early to disclose any numbers associated with a purchase.

Spectrum News 13 also reached out to Pluris Monday but did not hear back.