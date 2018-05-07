CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Three people were killed -- including a pedestrian -- in three separate crashes on Central Florida roadways early Monday.

3 people killed in 3 separate crashes Monday morning

Crashes were on I-95, SR 417 and Orange Blossom Trail

Pedestrian was struck, killed in OBT crash

In the first crash, at about 2:45 a.m., a 31-year-old St. Augustine man was driving a 2006 Nissan four-door vehicle on southbound Interstate 95, near LPGA Boulevard in Volusia County, behind a 2016 semitractor-trailer.

The Nissan was going "above the posted speed limit" when struck the back of the trailer, a Florida Highway Patrol report said. The Nissan's driver was not wearing a seat belt and was killed, troopers said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the semi, a 56-year-old Winter Springs man, was not injured.

At about 6 a.m., a 49-year-old Orlando man was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross Orange Blossom Trail at Rose Avenue in Orange County, troopers said. That's when he walked into the path of a 1994 Toyota four-door car, FHP said.

Arden Gregory was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 39-year-old Orlando driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and not hurt, FHP said.

Finally in Seminole County, the driver of a 2002 Dodge pickup was southbound on State Road 417 when he tried to change lanes, lost control, struck a pole and overturned, troopers said.

Driver Tyler Courtney, 22, of Orange City sustained minor injuries, but his 21-year-old passenger, a Deltona man whose name has not been released, was killed. Both people were not wearing seat belts, FHP investigators said. Charges are pending against Courtney.