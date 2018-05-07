There is a low chance of an isolated shower, so it looks like Central Florida will see bright skies for Monday's forecast.

Monday's highs at 88 degrees

More sunshine and warmth

Hurricane preparedness week

Drier air will work into Central Florida Monday along a northerly breeze behind a weak cold front.

The front will not offer much cool air since highs will be back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and a low chance of an isolated shower, mainly south.

It will remain quiet overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. More sunny, dry weather will prevail from Tuesday through the remainder of the workweek.

Highs each day will run in the upper 80s to near 90. By the weekend, there are signs of another unsettled pattern resuming with increasing rain chances for Saturday and Mother’s Day.

A high risk of rip currents is expected at the beaches today. In the surf zone, wave heights will be around 2 to 4 feet.

Boaters will find seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore with winds from the north around 10 to 15 knots.

