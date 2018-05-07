Brevard County school leaders are considering dropping a plan to allow school staff voluntarily carry weapons in order to stop a potential school shooter.

Brevard Public Schools considers hiring armed security person

Some parents divided over arming school staff

School board to have town hall meeting at 7 p.m., Monday

Instead, the Brevard Public Schools is looking into hiring a dedicated armed security person, in addition to installing a school resource officer in every school in the county.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and school board members originally announced plans to allow school staff to carry guns nearly two weeks after the school shooting in South Florida.

"I fear that having more guns means more opportunity for accidents, and more opportunity for my son to be hurt," said Titusville parent Bridget Michels.

Since that February announcement, the district has set up town hall meetings to get the opinions of parents and community members.

"It needs to be done," said Marlene Brown, a Mims grandmother who supports arming school staff, "(we need) to protect the children, there's a lot of loonies out there."

Monday is the final town hall meeting before the school board is expected to make a decision on Tuesday.

Monday's town hall is set for 7 p.m. at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Titusville.