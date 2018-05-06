OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 34-year-old woman from Rainsville, New Mexico, was killed after a pickup truck she was driving crashed into the back of a car hauler in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Florida's Turnpike near mile marker 211 before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was driving southbound on the Turnpike behind a car hauler that was going “significantly below the posted speed limit,” according to FHP.

The front of the pickup truck collided with the back of the car hauler, traveling up the trailer’s ramp, troopers said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car hauler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.