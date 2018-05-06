WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- A Winter Garden business owner is recovering after a shooting Saturday night.
- Winter Garden business owner shot
- Man taken to ORMC in critical condition
- Police say motive for shooting unknown
The shooting happened at JJs Market on Center Street, according to police.
The man was first taken to a nearby fire station. He was then taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.
No additional details were immediately available.