WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- A Winter Garden business owner is recovering after a shooting Saturday night.

  • Winter Garden business owner shot
  • Man taken to ORMC in critical condition
  • Police say motive for shooting unknown

The shooting happened at JJs Market on Center Street, according to police.

The man was first taken to a nearby fire station. He was then taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

No additional details were immediately available.