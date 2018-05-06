WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- A Winter Garden business owner is recovering after a shooting Saturday night.

Man taken to ORMC in critical condition

Police say motive for shooting unknown

The shooting happened at JJs Market on Center Street, according to police.

The man was first taken to a nearby fire station. He was then taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

No additional details were immediately available.