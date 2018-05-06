Unsettled conditions will remain today with the threat for occasional showers and a thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon.

Scattered showers, storm likely today

Highs to stay in the 80s

Monday to see drier air

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, although places that find more sun will be slightly warmer.

Clouds will decrease tonight as showers taper. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Monday will offer slightly drier weather but enough lingering moisture will be available to keep a shower or two around during the afternoon.

By midweek, drier air will settle in, enabling warmer highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A high risk of rip currents is expected at the beaches today. In the surf zone, wave heights will be around 3 to 4 feet.

Overall, it will be poor for surfing and boating with the other hazard being occasional rain and thunderstorms.

