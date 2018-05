Two people were killed in a crash on I-4 early Friday morning after the vehicle ran off the roadway.

Troopers said James Rogers, 85, was driving a Ford eastbound on I-4 when, for an unknown reason, he failed to stay in the lane and struck a construction barrel.

The vehicle then sideswiped a guardrail and left the roadway, hitting a concrete pillar, troopers said.

Rogers and the passenger, Georgia Bell, 80, suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.