A 45-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run overnight on Old Winter Garden Road near Cottage Hill Road.

45-year-old man hit by two vehicles killed

1st vehicle fled scene

Troopers looking for suspect

At about midnight, troopers said a vehicle, described as a silver 4-door vehicle, struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street.

A Toyota, traveling behind the suspect vehicle, partially ran over the pedestrian after trying to swerve out of the way, troopers said.

Troopers said the vehicle they're looking for likely has front end damage and hood damage.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.