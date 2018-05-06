NATIONWIDE -- Big money is being spent on Mother's Day this year.
- The National Retail Federation says most Americans will celebrate Mother's Day
- Average per person spending is $180
- Total spending estimated at $23.1 billion
The National Retail Federation reports that 86 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend about $180 each.
That will make this year's total spending in the United States $23.1 billion which is second highest spending on record, just a little less than last year's record-breaking total of $23.6 billion.
Experiences like a spa day or gym membership are still a top present for mom, but gifts are high on the list too.
Spending statistics:
- $4.6 billion will be spent on jewelry (purchased by 34 percent of shoppers)
- $4.4 billion will be spent on special outings such as dinner or brunch (55 percent)
- $2.6 billion will be spent on flowers (69 percent)
- $2.5 billion will be spent on gift cards (45 percent)
- $2.1 billion will be spent on clothing (36 percent)
- $2.1 billion will be spent on consumer electronics (14 percent)
- $1.8 billion will be spent on personal services such as a spa day (24 percent).
- $956 million will be spent on housewares or gardening tools (19 percent)
- $813 million will be spent on greeting cards (77 percent)
- $494 million will be spent on books or music (19 percent).
Additionally, 35 percent of American shoppers are going to department stores for gifts while 31 percent are shopping online.
Others are buying flowers, jewelry and electronics from small business, discount and specialty stores.