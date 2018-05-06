NATIONWIDE -- Big money is being spent on Mother's Day this year.

The National Retail Federation reports that 86 percent of Americans will celebrate the holiday and spend about $180 each.

That will make this year's total spending in the United States $23.1 billion which is second highest spending on record, just a little less than last year's record-breaking total of $23.6 billion.