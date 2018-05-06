SEBRING, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Sebring.

Carla Lise has been missing for week, according to authorities.

She was last seen in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 27 North at a Quality Inn on April 29.

Lise is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Initially, Lise was classified as a runaway. However, investigators say new information indicates she may be in danger.

Investigators believe she may be in the Tampa area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lise is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.