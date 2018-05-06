Florida woman recounts roach-in-ear tale

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Katie Holley, 29, ended up in the ER after waking up with a Palmetto bug lodged in ear.

She says the horrific encounter happened just a couple of months after buying her first home with her husband.

The flying roach tried to enter Holley’s ear canal but got stuck. The doctors had to remove the bug piece-by-piece.

Unfortunately 9 days later, she found out there were more pieces left in her ear. Another doctor was able to pull out the trophy head and antennae.

According to Holley, her doctor said that she’s not alone in this odd and gross encounter.

“He sees this pretty often about once a month, but I happen to be the second one today and it was only 2:30 p.m.,” Holley said. “I can’t imagine how the rest of his day was.”

Since the story of her ordeal went viral, people have been wondering if she has a larger than usual ear canal. Holley says she doesn’t.

She also wants people to know, she keeps her house very clean and had pest control spray the house a couple of weeks before the encounter.​