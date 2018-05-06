WINTER PARK, Fla. -- A Winter Park restaurant held its annual “Running of the Chihuahuas” event on Sunday.

Cocina 214 has hosted the event for the past six years.

And the best part, it was all for a good cause.

“All the money goes to Winter Park Lost Pets and Poodle and Pooch Rescue, which is super awesome,” said Jenna Dever, events manager for Cocina 214.

A Chihuahua named Zeus was crowned the new champion, edging out two-time winner Chloe.

The annual run drew more than 100 people, who got a chance to see cute dogs.