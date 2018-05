A 17-year-old girl was killed and two 15-year-old girls were seriously injured in a crash overnight in Sumter County.

The crash occurred at about 1:22 a.m. at CR 221 and CR 232.

Troopers said a Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on CR 221 traveled off the roadway for an unknown reason, and collided with a tree.

The 17-year-old driver was killed and two of her passengers were seriously injured. A fourth passenger, a 1-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.