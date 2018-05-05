Abundant moisture will be moving into Central Florida today, increasing clouds and the chance for rain.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon with passing showers and possibly a storm. Temperatures will begin in the 60s, but quickly warm into the mid to low 80s. There will continue to be a decent chance for rain to end the weekend as temperatures stay warm.

Watch for showers if heading to the beach, along with a moderate rip current threat. Breezy winds will keep the ocean and waterways a bit choppy, so exercise caution if heading out.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue as we head into tonight with a slight chance for showers sticking around. Temperatures will be mild, falling into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and a few storms will be possible again for Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will keep temperatures warm, climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Low pressure moves away from Central Florida Monday, allowing rain chances to drop back. Highs will not change much, staying in the upper 80s for the majority of next week.

