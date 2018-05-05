MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Kick-starting National Women Build Week, mostly women volunteers cleaned up Carver Park in Melbourne.

Women volunteers clean up Carver Park

The event kicked off National Women Build Week

Lowe's donated $2 million to the cause

Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County along with Lowes and the Police Athletic League gathered at about 8 a.m. to paint the community center and clean up the field and play areas.

Lowe's donated about $2 million this year to support the cause, which is also set to take place across the nation at 300 different locations.

Shalina Hornsby, a future Habitat for Humanity recipient, is excited that so many people came out to volunteer.

“It’s so heartwarming, it’s awesome people get up and dedicate their time to help the community and make it a better place for the kids to play, it’s awesome,” Hornsby said.

Jonathan Museau, who lives across the street from Carver Park, says he woke up to a pleasant surprise.

Museau says now he will be able to bring his son who is just 15 months old to the park and know it’s clear of debris or anything that can cause him injury.

“Thank you for cleaning up our park,” Museau said to the volunteers.

Hornsby is putting the finishing touches to her Habitat for Humanity home and in a month she’ll get the keys after volunteering more than 200 hours over the past two years. While looking out the master bedroom window, she spotted her friends and fellow volunteers sprucing up the park that will soon be her backyard view.

“It’s amazing because I always wanted to live in a community. We did this together, this is wonderful,” Hornsby said.

National Women Build Week is an initiative that started 11 years ago, bringing together 117,000 women construction volunteers.