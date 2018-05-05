KENNEDY SPACE CENTER -- Two new names are now part of a 'who's who' of space journalists at the Kennedy Space Center.

On Friday, Craig Covault and George Diller had their names added to the "Chroniclers" wall at the KSC press site.

Covault was a writer and reporter for Aviation Week and Space Technology, who wrote some 4,000 space-related stories during his 48-year career.

He covered more than 100 shuttle missions and was due to be the first journalist in space, but was replaced by an astronaut.

Diller's career spanned 37 years working as a commentator for NASA Public Affairs, known by many as the 'voice of launch control.’

His voice was heard on Hubble Telescope missions and the final shuttle launch in 2011.

“In a small way, we were a part of that. And it's a really good feeling,” Diller said.

Seventy names are on the special wall, including our former Spectrum News 13 colleague Scott Harris, who covered every shuttle launch from the beginning in 1981.