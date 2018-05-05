The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left an adult male in critical condition.
Police said the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. near the intersection of NE 13th Street and NE 11th Avenue in a residential area.
Residents in the area called 911 and when officers arrived they found an adult male in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are still investigation the cause of the shooting, but say there is no threat to the community.