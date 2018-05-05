COCOA, FLA. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 1-year-old Thor Killgren out of Cocoa, Florida.
Police say he was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of Vagabond Street in Cocoa and may be in the company of 35-year-old Rosiemie Porter.
Killgren is 2 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 23 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Porter is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is urged to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or 911.
Missing Child Alert Activation Criteria:
- The child must be under 18 years of age.
- The law enforcement agencys preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.
- Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.
- The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.