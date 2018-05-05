COCOA, FLA. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 1-year-old Thor Killgren out of Cocoa, Florida.

1-year-old missing out of Brevard County

Thor Killgren last seen in Cocoa

Child may be with Rosiemie Porter

Police say he was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of Vagabond Street in Cocoa and may be in the company of 35-year-old Rosiemie Porter.

Killgren is 2 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 23 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Porter is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is urged to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or 911.

Missing Child Alert Activation Criteria: