Major renovations coming to Lakeland PD

The building’s configuration hasn’t changed much since it opened in 1993 and Chief Larry Giddens said it’s been an issue.

“We’re busting at the seams,” said Chief Larry Giddens. “We’ve got people sitting on top of one another.”

The department’s staff has increased substantially since 1993 when the station was built.

Giddens said security was another issue.

“We had a couple instances where probably about a year ago, we had a gentleman come in armed with a weapon,” Giddens recalled.

Giddens said the upcoming renovations will change all of that. The desk for the officer in the lobby will be moved closer to the front door. Also, people will no longer be able to go upstairs without permission. Currently, people can walk into the station and go upstairs using the elevator or stairs freely. Those upper floors lead to the community room, but also to detectives' offices.

“We still want to be a place that’s friendly that people want to come to and feel secure when they come to but we also want to protect our employees as well,” said Chief Giddens.

The department is also making the place more accommodating to people with disabilities.

“Counter height is important. If you’re trying to converse with someone right now, the height of our station duty officer counter is a little tall,” Giddens said.

The department is also getting new televisions and lighting, to make its briefing room more accommodating to media during news conferences. A walk-in freezer will be added to the evidence room, so they’ll have more space for items like DNA and rape kits. Currently, the department uses the same stand alone freezers found in homes.

Officers’ workspaces are also being reconfigured to give them more room.

“Instead of going out and building on an addition which would’ve cost millions of dollars, we’re trying to save the taxpayer the money by doing it more efficiently by using the space we have in a more efficient manner,” Giddens explained.

The renovations will cost around $930,000 and with the added costs of purchasing new technology, the total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.1 million. The renovations are expected to start in June and be completed by the summer of 2019. ​