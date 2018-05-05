On Saturday, the nine stores of Florida’s Coliseum of Comics chain will be giving away over 35-thousand comics to celebrate the largest event in the comic book industry: Free Comic Book Day (FCBD). Coliseum is just one of the thousands of comic book retailers around the world giving over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

Coliseum of Comics celebrating 'Free Comic Book Day' with giveaways

Nine stores located throughout Florida, including Tampa, Orlando

“Free Comic Book Day is one of the the busiest days for comic stores, but also the day we see a lot of new faces, people we haven’t seen in a while, and fans we see regularly, all looking for what’s new in comics,” said Phil Boyle, owner of the Coliseum chain.

This is the 17th year Coliseum stores have celebrated FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. Chosen by retailers on the FCBD Committee, there’s a free comic book for everyone’s taste - from Star Wars and Doctor Who, to the Avengers to Adventure Time and Disney Princesses.

Comic books have been propelled to the front ranks of pop culture; many being adapted into movies and television, from the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe to AMC’s The Walking Dead and the CW’s Arrowverse and Riverdale, to the well-reviewed and -awarded Road to Perdition, Logan, A History of Violence, Edge of Tomorrow and Snowpiercer. Many hit television, video game, motion picture and book properties have made a similar leap to comics.

"It's actually amazing. This is something I've loved since a little kid and there was a lull there for awhile and to see it come back with little kids coming to check out comics with their parents who grew up on comics, it's like to see something I love so much be revisited by pop culture in general is such an amazing thing," Billy Flake, store manager of Coliseum of Comics in New Tampa said.

Free Comic Book Day will run throughout the day on May 5th at all nine Florida Coliseum of Comics locations. Each location will have their own slate of special events.