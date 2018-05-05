COCOA, Fla. -- In Brevard County, an agreement by a dozen city utility companies means three new solar power sites will be built in neighboring counties.

It's called the Florida Municipal Solar Project -- a joint effort considered one the largest city-backed solar efforts in the U.S.

Some 900,000 solar panels will be put in at the three sites, enough to provide power to 45,000 homes according to officials.

They say the cost for consumers is about a third of a home based, rooftop system.

“(We’re) trying to provide cost effective solutions for our customers, and this has been a way to get the cost down and really get more solar penetration in the state of Florida, and working together as municipals is a great way to do it,” said Clint Bullock, General Manager and CEO of Orlando Utilities Commission.

Central Florida cities that are part of the pact include Ocala, Orlando and Kissimmee.

The project is hoped to be up and running by mid-2020.