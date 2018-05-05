CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- You’ve probably heard stories about teachers who dip into their own pockets to pay for supplies so they can teach their students.

But when a Seminole County teacher asked for help, a local business came through in a big way to help her out.

Lindsay Riessen says she routinely uses her own family’s money to help provide her art students with the supplies they need.

“I just think that being able to provide them with more than what we sometimes have the resources to do; (it) really gives them an opportunity they might not otherwise get,” Reissen said.

But she can only pay for so much out of her own pocket -- so she took a chance.

Reissen posted a request on the Facebook-driven neighborhood app nextdoor.com, where she asked for art supplies.

“I was just trying to reach out to people who just maybe had some things laying around they could donate to the classroom,” Reissen said.

She never expected what happened next.

“I have kids in school, and I know the importance of what they need, and we run a business that has artistic value, so art is important to us,” said Chris Brewer, who owns ‘Concepts in Color Painting.’

Brewer saw Riessen’s call for help online and gathered what he could from his business. He and his wife then reached out to Riessen to find out what she specifically wanted and shopped for what they didn’t have at their painting business.

“Between my family, my business and a couple of stores, and there we go. So hopefully they can use this stuff,” Brewer said.

Spectrum News 13 was there at South Seminole Middle School in Casselberry on Friday as Brewer and his family delivered the supplies to Riessen’s classroom.

“Oh this is just amazing guys,” said Reissen. “I can’t even tell you how grateful we are; I’m all shaky.”

The supplies won’t just help Riessen’s students.

“There’s not a day where I don’t have other teachers coming down saying, ‘hey do you have any poster board, any markers, things we really need to utilize?” Reissen said.

It’s a donation that will help Riessen as she continues to not only help her students improve as artists but also as people.

“We’re now able to help that many more children create art and increase their confidence and help build their leadership skills,” Reissen said.

The Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools does allow teachers to shop for extra school supplies, but there is a limit to what they can get.