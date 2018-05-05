It’s Cinco de Mayo.

And as many people head out to participate in various festivities, AAA wants to make sure drivers and pedestrians stay safe.

The agency is once again offering its “Tow to Go” service. It provides a ride and tow home for drivers who might have had too much to drink.

The service is free to AAA members and non-members. It began Friday night and is available through 6 a.m. Sunday.

To use the service, just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The program was started as way to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

AAA recommends planning ahead by having a designated driver or arranging another form of transportation.