A woman who was trying to break up with her boyfriend was killed after he shot her three times on Thursday, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Leumas Moraza says he shot his girlfriend by accident

Maria Santiago-Burgos' family says he intentionally shot her 3 times

Leumas Moraza is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot Maria Santiago-Burgos, 43, three times after they were arguing about their relationship, but the police received two different versions of how it came about, according to an affidavit.

After police received a 911 call from Santiago-Burgos' daughter at around 10:28 p.m. saying that her mother had been shot, the 38-year-old Moraza called authorities and admitted that he shot her, according to a 911 recording and the affidavit, adding that he turned himself in to police.

When he saw police, Moraza placed his .9mm Ruger handgun on the ground and he was taken into custody. He told police that he and Santiago-Burgos had been living at the Super 8 Motel at 1815 West Vine St. since April after they began dating in February.

A few weeks ago Moraza stated that he noticed a text on Santiago-Burgos' phone from another man with a message, "Baby, I miss you." When Moraza confronted her about it, she said it was nothing. But on Thursday, he noticed how distant she was towards him.

That is when, according to Moraza, Santiago-Burgos wanted him to leave the motel they were staying in with her mother and two children. As she was collecting his things, Moraza claimed that she reached for her gun and when he tried to stop her, she was shot, stated the affidavit, which added that he did not remember the other two rounds being fired.

However, Santiago-Burgos' two minor children and her mother gave a different version of events. While the two were arguing, Moraza allegedly pointed the gun at Santiago-Burgos and then at her two children and mother after they walked into the room they were in, according to the affidavit.

The minor son ran into a bedroom and shut the door, but Moraza allegedly shot Santiago-Burgos in the back, continued the affidavit, adding that her 64-year-old mother dragged her into the bedroom where her son and minor daughter were in.

However, Moraza was able to break down the locked bedroom door and while the minor daughter was struggling with him from the back, he was able to shoot Santiago-Burgos once more in the back, stated the affidavit.

When she turned around to face him, he was able to shoot her one more time, in the chin, and Moraza ran away; Santiago-Burgos was taken to a local hospital where she died, Stacie Miller, public information officer with the Kissimmee Police Department, stated in a news release.

Moraza is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and he is at Osceola County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-407-846-3333.