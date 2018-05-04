TRENTON, Fla -- The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at the home of the man who shot and killed two deputies in April.

Fire under investigation

Little remains know about man who killed Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey

Deputies confirmed Friday the fire at the home of 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote.

Officials say Highnote shot and killed Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, as they had lunch April 19 at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton.

The FDLE investigation has uncovered little information about Highnote.

Not much is known about him. In fact, officials have not even been able to find a picture of Highnote. Schultz described Highnote as a white male who was overweight, balding and had a white beard. He is described as a “recluse” and a “loner” by the few people who knew him.

Highnote, a resident of Bell, Florida spent time in St. Petersburg and Clearwater in the 1980s and 90s and lived in Volusia County in the early 2000s.

The fire is under investigation.