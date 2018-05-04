ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- A City of Rockledge fire station severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017 is now torn to the ground.

But a new one will soon take its place.

Rockledge fire station demolished; new one to take place

Old building was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma

New station to be up and running by March 2019

"Saw this one getting torn down and was concerned if they were going to put another one there," said Chris Webb, who works in Rockledge and looks after his father who lives down the street.

Webb is talking about Fire Station Number 2 on Fiske Boulevard, built way back in the late ‘60s and is now gone. City crews demolished the building over the past several days, and Friday they were clearing the lot of large trees.

The city is making way for a brand new one million dollar, 5,000 square foot station, just approved by city council.

"How can a Rockledge fire station have a blue tarp?" Webb wondered.

Since Irma struck in August 2017, the old fire station had leaks, heavy roof damage covered in tarps, and it was falling apart.

"The city manager and council recognized, why do we want to put a band aid on a station built in 1968? We had an opportunity to make it a focal point of our community," said Joe LaSata, Rockledge Public Safety Director and Chief of Police.

This is the busiest of Rockledge's three stations.

The new station will house three full-time firefighters, but have room enough to expand to eight, "in case the demand grows in the future," LaSata told Spectrum News 13.

The new fire station expected to be up and running by March of 2019.