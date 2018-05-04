CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It is going to be a great start to the weekend, as Central Florida will see a nice blend of sun and clouds. But come Sunday, there might be a chance of rain.

Friday to see highs at 87 degrees

Unsettled weekend ahead

Rain chances returning

Increasing chance of rain

Sun will mix with clouds on Friday as highs reach the mid-80s; a few upper 80s are possible inland.

Winds from the east will not be as strong as recent days but they will still come in from the east, keeping the beaches a bit cooler, in the low 80s.

For Friday night, some scattered clouds will drift overhead, especially at the coast. Some fog is possible in areas north and west of Interstate 4. Lows will drop to the mid-60s but the beaches will be a bit warmer due to the influence of the wind off the Atlantic.

On Saturday, a pattern shift will take shape as moisture starts to increase. A broad area of low pressure near the Bahamas will drift west toward Florida, offering a better chance for rain.

It will remain unsettled through Sunday and Monday with periodic showers and possible thunderstorms.

Afternoon temperatures will stay at or just above the seasonal average, in the mid- to upper 80s.

Easterly winds of 5 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore. Rough surf will persist in the nearshore waters.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; surfers and swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

