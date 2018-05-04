ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man accused of killing a Winter Park personal assistant in September 2017 has written an extraordinary homicide confession -- and all he wants is better jail food.

In a letter to Orange County Circuit Judge Keith White, Scott Edward Nelson says he has killed before and is willing to give up details for better food.

In the five-page letter, Nelson wrote he has been in some of the worst prisons in America, but by far, the Orange County Jail has been the worst for him.

He said he's willing to tell what he knows about eight other unsolved murders and some bank robberies.

Nelson, 54, wrote that he will offer a full confession and cooperation if he can get a high-calorie diet, saying he has lost 40 pounds of body weight since Oct. 1 of last year while awaiting trial on charges that he killed Fulford.

In his letter, Nelson said:

"I've provided a full confession -- gave up unsolved armed bank robberies and promised to divulge 8 homicides. I've never been caught for this," he wrote.

Nelson also wrote that he would provide more details about his crimes if he gets better food in jail.

Nelson faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary, carjacking and more in the death of 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford of Altamonte Springs. Her body was found three days after her Sept. 27, 2017 disappearance in a wooded area off Apopka-Vineland Road in Orange County. Nelson was taken into custody in Jacksonville Oct. 1, 2017.

Nelson also wrote that he does not want to waive his right to a speedy trial and wants his defense team at the public defender's office to be prohibited from asking for any continuance. His trial is scheduled to begin June 11.

He is expected to appear in Orange County Court later Friday for a hearing to discuss documents regarding Fulford's homicide.