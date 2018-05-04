An 85-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were killed early Friday after a crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

2 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-4 overnight

FHP: Vehicle struck construction barrel, concrete pillar

Names of driver, passenger have not been released

Just after 1 a.m. near Daytona Beach, the Avon Park man was driving a 2003 Ford four-door vehicle eastbound on I-4 when he drifted out of the lane, a Florida Highway Patrol report said.

The Ford first struck a construction barrel, then sideswiped a guardrail, left the roadway and then crashed into a concrete pillar, according to investigators.

Both he and his passenger, from North Carolina were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts, FHP said.

Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.