FLORIDA -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be extending all Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program (TSA) housing vouchers through the end of June for displaced Puerto Ricans, says Darren Soto.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. representative for Orange, Osceola and Polk counties stated that FEMA will not only extend the housing vouchers through Saturday, June 30 of this year, but it will pay for flights back to Puerto Rico and resettlement on the island will be eligible.

BREAKING: FEMA has extended all TSA housing vouchers thru June 30 & will pay for flights back to PR + resettlement on island for those eligible. Our office fought repeatedly for extensions, glad @fema finally providing peace of mind for struggling families #Sayfie @HispanicCaucus — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) May 3, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

FEMA has not yet made this announcement through social media or its own website, however many Puerto Rican families, who were displaced by Hurricane Maria and now live in Central Florida and throughout the state, have struggled to keep assistance.

Earlier last month, the agency was going to end housing assistance, but at the last minute, there was a reprieve from FEMA for displaced Puerto Ricans living in Florida who faced eviction from hotel rooms and extended housing assistance for everyone through mid-May.

The TSA program, which paid families to temporarily stay in hotels, was scheduled to end Friday, April 18, for a large portion of evacuees but was extended for all until at least May 14, the agency stated.

