FLORIDA -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be extending all Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program (TSA) housing vouchers through the end of June for displaced Puerto Ricans, says Darren Soto.
- RELATED stories:
In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. representative for Orange, Osceola and Polk counties stated that FEMA will not only extend the housing vouchers through Saturday, June 30 of this year, but it will pay for flights back to Puerto Rico and resettlement on the island will be eligible.
FEMA has not yet made this announcement through social media or its own website, however many Puerto Rican families, who were displaced by Hurricane Maria and now live in Central Florida and throughout the state, have struggled to keep assistance.
Earlier last month, the agency was going to end housing assistance, but at the last minute, there was a reprieve from FEMA for displaced Puerto Ricans living in Florida who faced eviction from hotel rooms and extended housing assistance for everyone through mid-May.
The TSA program, which paid families to temporarily stay in hotels, was scheduled to end Friday, April 18, for a large portion of evacuees but was extended for all until at least May 14, the agency stated.
Check back for updates.