MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A man fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a house in Brevard County on Wednesday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

No one hurt when pickup truck crashed into house

People in the home have to live somewhere else

Police say Jerrell Brown Jr. stole pickup truck

Brown faces various charges

Jerrell Brown Jr. is facing a list of charges after he allegedly stole a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to Lt. Shawn Eising.

At around 9:40 p.m., Melbourne police officers tried to stop the pickup truck, which was reported as stolen from Palm Bay, Eising told Spectrum News 13 and also stated in a news release.

The 46-year-old Brown drove southbound on Lipscomb Street when police tried to do a traffic stop and he was able to avoid police stop sticks at the intersection of Lipscomb Street and University Boulevard, the lieutenant explained.

However, when Brown tried to make a right turn onto Juniper Lane, he was going too fast and he lost control of the pickup truck and crashed into the home.



Family members of the home told Spectrum News 13 two people were in the house when the truck plowed right through the front door. However, no one was hurt, including Brown. (LaShaunda Edwards)

Brown quickly escaped from the pickup truck, but he was caught by police, Eising stated.

According to the family and the police, no one can stay in the home and the two people who were inside will have to find somewhere else to live for the moment.

Brown is charged with:

Reckless driving

Fleeing/attempting to elude

Driving while license suspended (three prior convictions)

Possession of cannabis

Possession of a prescription drug w/out a script