POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 4 on Thursday morning is thought to have been killed in a hit-and-run crash, troopers said.

Man found dead on side of I-4 in Polk County

FHP investigating it as a hit-and-run

Vehicle parts were found at scene, investigators say

The man's body was found in the grass shoulder on the north side of I-4, west of U.S. 98 in Polk County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred sometime in the past 24 hours and that the vehicle that hit him may have front-end damage. Vehicle parts from a front headlight or turn signal were found at the scene, troopers said.

The outside, westbound lane of I-4 was shut down while FHP investigated the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.