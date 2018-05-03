ORLANDO, Fla. -- Graduating seniors at the University of Central Florida had a unique opportunity to celebrate the big milestone with their family Wednesday night.

Their culture played a huge part in the celebration.

Soon-to-be Latino grads at UCF celebrate milestone

'Nuestra Graduacion' organized by Latino Faculty & Staff Assoc.

Bilingual ceremony allowed students to celebrate w/ loved ones

“Buenas tardes y bienvenido a nuestra graduación,” announced Dr. Cyndia Muniz, Assistant Director of Hispanic Initiative at UCF, as she welcomed about 50 future graduates and their families at the UCF Live Oak Center.

It's already been an emotional week for hundreds of graduating seniors at the UCF.

“It’s been a long time coming,” laughed Felix Sosa, who’s finally graduating with a computer science degree after seven years in college.

"This is a big milestone in my life," said Arleen Ramirez, graduating with her master’s in music.

Before they officially walk across the stage at graduation, a group of Hispanic soon-to-be graduates got a chance to celebrate the achievement in an intimate space.

"I thought it was more meaningful. I think my heritage is very important to me; it’s been a big part of my identity," said Sosa of his Cuban descent.

"I guess somehow we feel familiar with the culture, and language and everything," said Ramirez.

For a second year in a row, UCF's Latino Faculty & Staff Association organized what they call “Nuestra Graduacion.”

"It has a Latino flavor, if you will," Muniz said.

Future graduates had a chance to celebrate with their families in a bilingual symbolic ceremony where they received a special medallion for their efforts, and got to share this moment with their loved ones.

"They have been with me all the way. They have been my supporters. If it wasn't for them, I would have not been able to make it,” Ramirez said.

UCF's official commencement ceremonies begin this Thursday.