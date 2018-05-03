A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup truck and then ran over by a car on early Thursday morning in Lake County, stated the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bicyclist Moises Vargas killed in crash

Investigation is ongoing

At around 12:10 a.m., Joseph Sahle DeSantis, 51, was driving his 2016 Ford F-250 pickup truck while Lydian Mammolito, 19, was driving her 2011 Ford Focus on U.S. 27 southbound in the outside lane when DeSantis changed lanes to go onto the U.S. 192 exit.

DeSantis "failed to see" bicyclist Moises Vargas, who was in the bike lane heading southbound, the FHP stated.

DeSantis struck Vargas from the back and the 26-year-old bicyclist from Davenport was knocked into the roadway and came to a rest in the right-turn lane, described the FHP.

Mammolito also changed lanes to get onto the U.S. 192 exit and "did not see (Vargas) laying in the roadway" and ran over him, confirmed the FHP.

Vargas was declared dead at the scene.

Neither DeSantis, Mammolito, nor her 20-year-old passenger Brianna Lock, were injured, confirmed the FHP. All three are from Clermont.

The FHP stated that this is not an alcohol-related crash and the investigation is ongoing.