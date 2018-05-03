ORLANDO, Fla. -- It’s already hard enough moving, but imagine moving to a different country where people speak a different language. That’s how many people from the Caribbean and Latin America feel when they move to the United States.

But a 12-week program teaching non-English speakers conversational English is helping evacuees better adjust to life in the U.S.

Recently, thousands have moved to Central Florida after being displaced by the hurricanes in 2017, including Wanda Ortiz Rodriguez who moved to Orlando before Hurricane Irma hit.

Ortiz was seeking better medical attention for her health conditions, but it hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve had many obstacles,” said Ortiz in Spanish. “Every time I go to a doctor’s appointment, I need a translator, and it’s frustrating that I can’t speak with my own doctors.”

Ortiz has now enrolled in Hispanic Federation’s 12-week English class program. She attended an orientation on Thursday where she had to go through a small interview process to assess her English.

“I was very nervous,” Ortiz said. “I really didn’t understand many of the questions.”

The class is led by English instructor Christiane Fernandes.

"Inside the classroom, they're allowed to speak only English,” Fernandes said.

Some are returning students who loved the class so much they come back to volunteer. Iris Ayala Bobe, for instance, is returning with her 80-year old mother after graduating from her first session.

"My neighbor told me that my English is more fluent and is good,” laughed Ayala.

Students not only get to learn conversational English, but they're also getting their hands on technology using tablets and even their own cellphones to learn the language.

Some components of the class will also include civic engagement classes thanks to the Florida Immigrant Coalition, who partners with the Hispanic Federation to offer the class.

"They also learn how to survive when they come from another country; most of them need help to go to job interviews, to go to school,” Fernandes explained.

Students must commit to attend three classes per week for 12 months. Sessions are held in the morning or afternoon.

You can find out more information on the Hispanic Federation's Facebook page.