EUSTIS, Fla. -- Eustis City Commissioners are looking into converting Lake Gracie into a swimming lake through dredging.

City leaders want to dredge Lake Gracie

Goal would be the turn lake into swimming lake

Project would cost about $4.3 million

Seventy-two-year-old William Zeller says he's lived on Lake Gracie Drive since 1958. He says at that time, it was lakefront living.

"It was great for swimming, fishing. In fact, we actually would water ski in this lake. We could make a complete turn up in the north end, which is now muck,” he described.

Zeller says they call it ‘Gracie swamp’ now.



"I wouldn't venture into that lake now," he said.



In April, commissioners decided to look into the cost of removing muck deposits and build a public sand beach.​

Officials estimate the cost at about $4.3 million and say the money may come from a special assessment tax. ​

Zeller says the water level will never return to the level it once was, but he'd be happy if the water was clear.

"Let's restore our lake. Let's be proud of our lake. Let's be proud of our historic district. Let's be proud of our city. Let's get it done," Zeller said.



The cost estimate is based on removing 5 inches of muck.