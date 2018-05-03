SEMINOLE, Fla -- A man was arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing his BMW into a Waffle House in Seminole.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 1:12 a.m. at the Waffle House at 7670 Starkey Road.

Deputies said 45-year-old Isaias Garcia was driving the BMW southbound through the parking lot when he crashed into the north side of the restaurant.

The restaurant was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Responding deputies said Garcia showed signs of impairment by having bloodshot, glassy, and watery eyes and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath when he spoke.

Deputies arrested Garcia and charged him with one count of Driving Under the Influence with Property Damage.

Garcia was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Crews started a cleanup effort immediately and restaurant officials said the location may reopen later Thursday.