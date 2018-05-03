CENTRAL FLORIDA — Don't let the clouds bother you because the sun will still be shining through them over Central Florida on Thursday.

Highs for Thursday at 85 degrees

Unsettled pattern resuming

Watching weekend rain

Rain chances going up

Expect few changes with our weather across Central Florida on Thursday.

Just like the past few days, sun will mix with clouds as highs reach the mid-80s. Breezy onshore flow will persist with winds more than 20 mph at times.

For Thursday night, some scattered clouds will drift overhead, especially at the coast. Lows will drop to the low 60s but the beaches will be a bit warmer due to the influence of the wind off the Atlantic.

Friday will look quite similar as high pressure to the north maintains a firm grip on the Florida peninsula’s weather.

On Saturday, a pattern shift will take shape as moisture starts to increase. A broad area of low pressure near the Bahamas will drift west toward Florida, offering a better chance for rain.

It will remain unsettled through Sunday and Monday with periodic showers and possible thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will stay at or just above the seasonal average, in the mid- to upper 80s.

Onshore flow will be a hazard to the beaches on Thursday. Winds from the east of 10 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal and seas of 3 to 5 feet offshore.

Rough, pounding surf will persist in the nearshore waters.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; surfers and swimmers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

