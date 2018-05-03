TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Brevard County deputy he was driving at early Thursday morning that closed Beachline Highway in Orange County, according to the sheriff.

During a news conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained what led up to the shooting and the temporary closure of the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528).

At around 11:17 p.m., Wednesday, a woman who was at another person's residence called 911 and said that her ex-boyfriend was in the area and around her home, Ivey said.

At around 3 a.m., the woman called again and said the man was at her home. Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the home, but did not find the ex-boyfriend, explained Ivey.

However, at 4:43 a.m., the woman called again and very quietly said she was at her home and her ex-boyfriend was beating on the windows, according to Ivey, who also mentioned that the woman and man have a "domestic history" together.

"(The woman) truly believed her life was in danger," stated Ivey, who later said, "She was in great fear for her safety."

Deputies responded to the home in north Brevard County in a "rural area" and spotted the man in a vehicle. Deputies ordered the man to get out of the vehicle, but he did not, explained the sheriff.

Instead, the man allegedly sped towards the deputy and the deputy fired once, Ivey said, who confirmed that the deputy was not injured.

Deputies chased the man from U.S. 1 to State Road 46, then onto Interstate 95 and then ended on the Beachline Expressway, just inside Orange County, where deputies forced the man to stop, Ivey described.

Sky 13 was over the area and it appeared as if the car the man was in crashed into trees. The Beachline Expressway was closed for some time while deputies investigated the crash scene. It was eventually reopened.

The man was taken into custody and Orange County Fire Rescue treated him and he was airlifted to an area hospital, according to the sheriff. The man's condition is unknown.

"Our job is to get bad people off the streets and into jail," he said about what his deputies did on Thursday.

Ivey said he did not want to release any information that might identify the woman, deputy or man. However, he did praise his officer as a "solid deputy and a great asset to our agency."



